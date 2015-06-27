Dallas Eakins to coach Ducks' AHL affiliate in San Diego

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Former Edmonton Oilers coach Dallas Eakins has been hired to coach the Anaheim Ducks' relocated American Hockey League affiliate in San Diego.The San Diego Gulls hired the former NHL defenseman on Friday.Eakins went 36-63-14 in nearly 1 1/2 seasons behind the Oilers' bench, getting fired on Dec. 15, 2014.The Ducks moved their AHL franchise from Norfolk, Virginia, to Southern California to begin play in the fall.Eakins had previous AHL success as the coach of the Toronto Marlies, making the Calder Cup Final in 2012. He also served as an assistant with the NHL's Maple Leafs.He replaces Jarrod Skalde, who spent one season coaching the Norfolk Admirals.Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

