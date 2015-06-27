San Diegans celebrate marriage equality - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diegans celebrate marriage equality

Posted: Updated:
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8)- San Diegans packed the streets in celebration of the landmark marriage equality ruling, Friday night. 

Buildings from the White House to The U.S. Grant Hotel downtown San Diego lit-up in rainbow colors in support of marriage equality. 

State and local leaders in the fight for marriage equality joined the hundreds San Diegans to look back on the struggle to Friday's ruling, and the fight that still remains.

"We have been waiting for decades and decades, and we have finally arrived! We are here," said City Councilman Todd Gloria.

On Friday evening, the Hillcrest LGBT Center was the center of San Diego's celebration of marriage equality after the Supreme Court's 5-4 vote, cleared the way for same-sex marriage in all 50 states.

"This is a great day for San Diego! This is a great day for the nation," said Mayor Kevin Faulconer.

Among the throngs of supporters was former mayor Jerry Sanders, along with his daughter Lisa and her spouse Meghan, and their new baby.

At Friday's celebration, former mayor Sander's impactful decision in 2007 to support same-sex marriage was also cheered.

"It means that everyone gets treated equally, and that when I visit my friends back home in Texas, they will finally have the same rights I've had my whole life. I didn't want to get married myself until they had the right to get married too," said Dr. Jarryd Willis. 

Friday's ruling will require all 50 states to issue marriage licenses between two people of the same-sex.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

  • Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:13:47 GMT

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.