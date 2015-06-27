San Diegans celebrate marriage equality

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8)- San Diegans packed the streets in celebration of the landmark marriage equality ruling, Friday night.

Buildings from the White House to The U.S. Grant Hotel downtown San Diego lit-up in rainbow colors in support of marriage equality.

State and local leaders in the fight for marriage equality joined the hundreds San Diegans to look back on the struggle to Friday's ruling, and the fight that still remains.



"We have been waiting for decades and decades, and we have finally arrived! We are here," said City Councilman Todd Gloria.



On Friday evening, the Hillcrest LGBT Center was the center of San Diego's celebration of marriage equality after the Supreme Court's 5-4 vote, cleared the way for same-sex marriage in all 50 states.



"This is a great day for San Diego! This is a great day for the nation," said Mayor Kevin Faulconer.



Among the throngs of supporters was former mayor Jerry Sanders, along with his daughter Lisa and her spouse Meghan, and their new baby.



At Friday's celebration, former mayor Sander's impactful decision in 2007 to support same-sex marriage was also cheered.



"It means that everyone gets treated equally, and that when I visit my friends back home in Texas, they will finally have the same rights I've had my whole life. I didn't want to get married myself until they had the right to get married too," said Dr. Jarryd Willis.

Friday's ruling will require all 50 states to issue marriage licenses between two people of the same-sex.