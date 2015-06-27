Police officer injured in squad car crash - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Police officer injured in squad car crash

PACIFIC BEACH (CNS) - A San Diego Police Department officer who had a head concussion in a three-car crash in Pacific Beach Friday will be released from the hospital Saturday, police said.

The officer underwent overnight treatment after a truck slammed into the officer's cruiser at a major intersection near Pacific Beach around 11:30 p.m.

The cruiser had its sirens and lights on as it crossed the intersection of Garnet Avenue and Mission Bay Drive, according to police.

The impact sent the car into an electrical box.

