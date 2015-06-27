Truck goes up in flames in Ocean Beach - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Truck goes up in flames in Ocean Beach

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Police are looking for clues, after a box truck went up in flames in Ocean Beach on Saturday.

It happened around 11 a.m., near Bacon Street and Point Loma Boulevard.

Brandon Ranger, the owner of the truck, was playing basketball at Robb Field when his vehicle suddenly burst into flames shortly after he got into an argument.

"I suspect somebody did it because my license plates were missing and there were a couple of gentlemen who noticed some activities from next door so they saw it smoking from the rear”, he said.

Ranger runs the "Eco Ranger Electronic Recycling" program, and the truck is his only form of transportation for his business.

If you want to help him get back on his feet, CLICK HERE.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

  • Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:13:47 GMT

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.