Truck goes up in flames in Ocean Beach

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Police are looking for clues, after a box truck went up in flames in Ocean Beach on Saturday.

It happened around 11 a.m., near Bacon Street and Point Loma Boulevard.

Brandon Ranger, the owner of the truck, was playing basketball at Robb Field when his vehicle suddenly burst into flames shortly after he got into an argument.

"I suspect somebody did it because my license plates were missing and there were a couple of gentlemen who noticed some activities from next door so they saw it smoking from the rear”, he said.

Ranger runs the "Eco Ranger Electronic Recycling" program, and the truck is his only form of transportation for his business.

If you want to help him get back on his feet, CLICK HERE.