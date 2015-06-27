Two crash victims in Chula Vista remembered by loved ones

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Loved ones gathered on Saturday to remember 27-year-old Kyle Carranza and his cousin, 28-year-old Bryan Carranza, the two men who were killed in a crash in Chula Vista.

The crash happened around 2:20 Friday morning on Telegraph Canyon Road.

Police say the BMW they were in was traveling west at a high rate of speed when it lost control, left the roadway, and flipped several times.

One neighbor, who did not want to be identified was the first on the scene.

“There was nothing left of that car”, he said. “It was the worst one I've seen, the worst one.”

Toxicology reports will determine whether drugs or alcohol played a role.

Right now, loved ones are focused on honoring both men, and making sure their families are taken care of.

Kyle leaves behind a wife and two children.

Bryan, who served in the National Guard, was married. He had three children, ages 1, 4 and 5.

Bryan's sister, Katrina Rohr, says the oldest is coping, knowing her daddy is by her side.

"We told her she's got an angel on her shoulder, and it made sense to her”, she said.

Kyle's sister-in-law, Ruby Centeno, tells us his 8-year-old son is still trying to understand.

"The first thing he asked when he found out was, who's taking me to jujitsu," she said.

Both families have set up ‘Go-Fund Me' pages to help with funeral costs and future expenses.

They say the support so far has been overwhelming, and speaks to just how loved these two men are.

If you would like to help the families, CLICK HERE, for more information.