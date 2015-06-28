Man stabbed to death downtown, suspect arrested

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A man is dead after being stabbed in downtown San Diego, authorities said.

At approximately 3:15 a.m. Sunday, San Diego Police officers responded to a report of a man who had been stabbed in the 400 block of Broadway. Responding officers found the victim lying on the sidewalk with stab wounds to his upper torso.

Officers and medical personnel treated the 43-year-old male victim at the scene before transporting him to a local hospital. He later died from his injuries.

The name of the victim has not been released.

According to police, the victim was in a verbal confrontation with another male when he was stabbed. Responding officers took a suspect into custody who was located near the scene. The suspect has been identified as 64-year-old Santiago Gonzalez Abraham Jr. He was booked into San Diego County Jail for murder and his arraignment has been scheduled for Wednesday, July 1, 2015.