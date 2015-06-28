Most evacuations lifted as California wildfire slows - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Most evacuations lifted as California wildfire slows

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Most evacuations have been lifted in the area of a Southern California wildfire that threatened more than 7,000 buildings.

Lee Beyer of the U.S. Forest Service says higher humidity helped crews contain 40 percent of the blaze in the San Bernardino Mountains.

The fire has burned more than 47 square miles since it began on June 17.

On Saturday, authorities reopened Highway 38 and ended mandatory evacuations for most of the areas that were threatened. Only a few hundred homes in the Burns Canyon area remain under the order.

Meanwhile, the forecast calls for a chance of thunderstorms — and that's not necessarily good news because of the threat of lightning.

Authorities say about 120 firefighters working on a remote section of the fire will be flown out by evening until the danger passes.

