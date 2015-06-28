Sheriff's deputy crashed into van carrying family - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Sheriff's deputy crashed into van carrying family

Posted:

SAN MARCOS (CBS 8/CNS) - A San Diego County sheriff's squad car ran into a van stopped at a red light Sunday morning. 

The five adults and children in the van and the two people in the squad car were not seriously hurt. 

The family in the van was waiting at a stoplight when they were suddenly struck by an out-of-control patrol car that exited State Route 78 onto West San Marcos Boulevard around 2 a.m., Lt. Jim Walker said.

The deputy and a young person participating in a ride along were headed to a possible assault with a deadly weapon call when they hit the van. 

A child and the two people in the patrol car were taken to a hospital for minor injuries. They have been treated and released, Walker said.

