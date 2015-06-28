Phil's BBQ donates tailgate sales to Operation Bigs - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Phil's BBQ donates tailgate sales to Operation Bigs

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Shannon Handy, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - There was plenty of BBQ to go with baseball down at Petco Park Sunday afternoon during the 7th annual Phil's BBQ at the Ballpark.

100% of the ticket sales from the event will go directly to Operation Bigs, a mentoring program for military children. Owner and operator of Phil's BBQ, Phil Pace, described the importance of the program.

"It's very difficult for those parents to be home with their kids, especially when they are deployed with the military. It gives them a good start in life, so there's no hesitation and no gaps in life and in growing," says Pace.

Phil's BBQ aims to raise $100,000 from this year's event for the charity.

