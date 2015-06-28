Lightning strikes spark new wildfires in Northern California

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Firefighters say 800 lightning strikes overnight have sparked dozens of new wildfires in Northern California.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Sunday the three dozen new fires were small. The largest was four acres.

Nearly 3,000 firefighters continue to fight five large wildfires around the state.

The largest fire in the San Bernardino Mountains east of Los Angeles is 50 percent contained after scorching 48 square miles. Mandatory evacuations were lifted Saturday after firefighters caught a break in the weather.

Only the Burns Canyon area remained under the order. Authorities say one house and three out buildings were lost.

