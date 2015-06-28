Lightning strikes spark new wildfires in Northern California - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Lightning strikes spark new wildfires in Northern California

Posted: Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Firefighters say 800 lightning strikes overnight have sparked dozens of new wildfires in Northern California.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Sunday the three dozen new fires were small. The largest was four acres.

Nearly 3,000 firefighters continue to fight five large wildfires around the state.

The largest fire in the San Bernardino Mountains east of Los Angeles is 50 percent contained after scorching 48 square miles. Mandatory evacuations were lifted Saturday after firefighters caught a break in the weather.

Only the Burns Canyon area remained under the order. Authorities say one house and three out buildings were lost.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

  • Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:13:47 GMT

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.