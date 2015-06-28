Police looking for carjacking suspect

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego police are looking for a man who stole a car at gunpoint Sunday morning.

The incident happened just before 2:00 a.m. in a downtown parking lot in the 800 block of 10th Avenue. Officers say the car owner was standing next to his car with the engine running when the armed suspect jumped in the car and drove off.

Police later found the car abandoned, but the victim's phone is still missing.