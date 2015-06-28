Big fish caught by man in small kayak - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Big fish caught by man in small kayak

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Kelly Hessedal, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A local man has an amazing fish tale to tell after reeling in a huge catch Saturday morning.

Local angler Chuck Levine was fishing 7 miles off the coast of Pacific Beach in his kayak at around 9:30 a.m. when he reeled in a 30-pound bluefin tuna.

An angler with 17-years of experience, the bluefin tuna is a fish Chuck has always been trying to catch.

"I think the bluefin takes the cake" says Chuck. 

Chuck says that it's rare to catch the bluefin tuna this time of year, especially so close to shore. He also says the experience makes him love kayak fishing even more.

"You can catch them in boats using machines, but it's something else when you go out there with your own two hands and catch the biggest, baddest apex fish in the ocean," says Chuck.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

  • Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:13:47 GMT

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.