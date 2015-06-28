Big fish caught by man in small kayak

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A local man has an amazing fish tale to tell after reeling in a huge catch Saturday morning.

Local angler Chuck Levine was fishing 7 miles off the coast of Pacific Beach in his kayak at around 9:30 a.m. when he reeled in a 30-pound bluefin tuna.

An angler with 17-years of experience, the bluefin tuna is a fish Chuck has always been trying to catch.

"I think the bluefin takes the cake" says Chuck.

Chuck says that it's rare to catch the bluefin tuna this time of year, especially so close to shore. He also says the experience makes him love kayak fishing even more.

"You can catch them in boats using machines, but it's something else when you go out there with your own two hands and catch the biggest, baddest apex fish in the ocean," says Chuck.