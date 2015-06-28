Large paddle out honors man who died while diving

LA JOLLA (CBS 8) - Dozens of people paddled out in the water off Windansea Beach in honor of a local man who's life was tragically cut short.

26-year-old Nate Upton died in a diving accident in Mexico. He was well known and well liked in the La Jolla community.

CBS News 8's Dominic Garcia reports in this video from Windansea where family and friends paid tribute to Nate.