Serena Williams wins her opening match at Wimbledon

Serena Williams of the United States plays a return to Margarita Gasparyan of Russia during the women's singles first round match at the All England Lawn Tennis Championships in Wimbledon, London, Monday June 29, 2015. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

LONDON (AP) — The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

___

2:35 p.m.

Serena Williams was far from dominant at the start, but more than good enough at the end.

The top-seeded American opened her quest for a true Grand Slam with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Margarita Gasparyan of Russia on Monday in the first round of Wimbledon.

Williams has won three straight major titles, including the Australian Open and French Open. If she wins the title at the All England Club and then defends her title at the U.S. Open, she would be the first player since Steffi Graf in 1988 to win all four Grand Slam titles in the same season.

Williams started slow on the grass on Court 1, trailing 3-1 before turning things around and advancing to the second round.

___

1:50 p.m.

Serena Williams is a half-hour into Wilmbledon and she's already getting warned to watch her language.

In the sixth game of her first-round match against Margarita Gasparyan of Russia, a qualifier ranked 113th, Williams slid on the grass and fell during a point. After the next point, a lineswoman trotted over to the chair umpire, who announced: "Code violation, audible obscenity, Miss Williams."

Williams glared at the lineswoman as she went back over to her position behind the baseline.

Williams, who has a 21-match Grand Slam winning streak, trailed 3-1 before taking three games in a row.

___

12:50 p.m.

Victoria Azarenka is the first player to reach the second round of Wimbledon.

The 23rd-seeded Belarussian, a two-time Australian Open champion, beat Anett Kontaveit of Estonia 6-2, 6-1 on Court No. 12.

___

12:45 p.m.

Nick Kyrgios hit it right on the head -- on the head of a linesman, that is.

The 26th-seeded Australian was hitting back to the ball boy during his opening match at Wimbledon on Monday when he sent an errant shot toward the corner of the court that bounced off the top of the head of an unsuspecting linesman.

The linesman wasn't hurt, and he and Kyrgios soon shared a laugh with the crowd. The linesman then wiped his brow and Kyrgios got back to work against Diego Schwartzman, jumping out to a 6-0, 6-2 lead.

Take a look at the video: http://clips.wimbledon.com/g/v/ae7vG2jHkDS

___

12:05 p.m.

Rain shouldn't be problem on the opening day at the All England Club.

Play has already started at Wimbledon, with some sun sneaking through the gray clouds overhead.

The dry weather and warm temperatures are expected to stay well into the first week.

___

11:15 a.m.

Day 1 at Wimbledon is upon us, and Novak Djokovic is first up on Centre Court.

The defending champion from Serbia will take to the grass at about 1 p.m., but it will be no walk in the park against Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany.

Djokovic won his second title at Wimbledon last year, beating seven-time champion Roger Federer in five sets. The two could meet in the final again this year.

Stan Wawrinka, who beat Djokovic this month in the French Open final, is also scheduled to play on Centre Court, taking on Joao Sousa of Portugal.

In the women's draw, top-seeded Serena Williams will continue her bid for a true Grand Slam by taking on Margarita Gasparyan of Russia on Court No. 1. Maria Sharapova, the 2004 champion at the All England Club, will be up against Johanna Konta of Britain in the main stadium.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.