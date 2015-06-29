Residents in Ocean View Hills to rally for new park

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - After a 13 year fight, residents in one local community are hoping to get the park they've been waiting for and Monday they'll hold a rally downtown in attempt to get the city council to fund a 20 acre park.

City Councilman David Alvarez will lead a rally for a new park in Ocean View Hills named after a Filipino American - a first of its kind in San Diego.

Monday, the San Diego City Council will vote on full funding for the Cesar Solis Community Park.

It's a battle that has been brewing for 13 years over a 20 acre community park on Del Sol Boulevard between Vista Del Mar Elementary and Ocean View Hills School. The project needs $5 million from the city to break ground. So far, Councilman Alvarez says nearly $12 million has been saved for the park.

Alvarez, Filipino community leaders and residents of Ocean View Hills are expected to be on hand for a rally at 1:15 p.m. Monday.

The park is named after Cesar Solis who is a retired Assistant Chief of the San Diego Police Department. He served for more than 30 years and is a resident of Ocean View Hills.

If the park receives full funding, it could be built within a year.