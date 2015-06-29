Southern California neighborhood finds KKK fliers on lawns - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Southern California neighborhood finds KKK fliers on lawns



WHITTIER, Calif. (AP) — Residents in Whittier found more than the morning newspaper on their lawns. They also woke to literature from the Klu Klux Klan.

The Los Angeles Times reports (http://lat.ms/1KpjEP8 ) that the Whittier Police Department says residents on a block of Whittier Sunday received plastic bags containing the fliers withKKK propaganda, a rock and a lollipop.

The fliers included a phone number and mailing address for the Loyal White Knights of the Klu Klux Klan.

Whittier police say the pamphlets contained no specific threats, so investigators did not find that any crime occurred.

Fullerton police Sgt. Kathryn Hamel says last week about 100 homes in Fullerton receivedKKK fliers - also inside plastic bags with a rock and a piece of candy - criticizing blacks, Latinos and Jewish people.

