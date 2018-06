Ben & Jerry's says "I Dough, I Dough"

The celebration continues following Friday's landmark SCOTUS decision making same-sex marriage the law of the land in all 50 states, as Ben & Jerry's renames one of their signature flavors for the summer. Ben & Jerry's has announced that they are renaming their Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough ice cream "I Dough, I Dough" in honor of marriage equality.The new name will be around for the entire summer at participating Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shops across the country. "I Dough, I Dough" can also be purchased online through the Human Rights Campaign