Red Carpet Event: Marvel's "Ant-Man"

(AP) - The next evolution of the Marvel Cinematic Universe brings a founding member of The Avengers to the big screen for the first time with Marvel Studios' "Ant-Man."

Armed with the astonishing ability to shrink in scale but increase in strength, master thief Scott Lang must embrace his inner-hero and help his mentor, Dr. Hank Pym, protect the secret behind his spectacular Ant-Man suit from a new generation of towering threats. Against seemingly insurmountable obstacles, Pym and Lang must plan and pull off a heist that will save the world.

[Watch the red carpet event below Monday at 6:00 p.m.]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IE8nLGfEooE

Marvel's "Ant-Man" stars Paul Rudd as Scott Lang aka Ant-Man, Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne, Corey Stoll as Darren Cross aka Yellowjacket, Bobby Cannavale as Paxton, Michael Peña as Luis and Michael Douglas as Hank Pym.

Peyton Reed directs Marvel's "Ant-Man" with Kevin Feige producing and Louis D'Esposito, Alan Fine, Victoria Alonso, Michael Grillo and Stan Lee serving as executive producers. Marvel's "Ant-Man" delivers a high-stakes, tension-filled adventure on July 17, 2015.

https://twitter.com/AntMan/status/587602710217621504


