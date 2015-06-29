Suspect arrested after trying to run over deputy - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Suspect arrested after trying to run over deputy

Video Report By Shannon Handy, Reporter
SPRING VALLEY (CBS8/CNS) - A deputy suffered a minor leg injury Monday as he tried to get out of the way of a fleeing man's car while investigating a disturbance in Spring Valley.

The patrolman was responding to an emergency call in the 8700 block of Tyler Street when the suspect steered the vehicle directly toward him about 10:15 a.m., according to sheriff's Lt. Jim Walker.

The deputy was left with a superficial knee injury, Walker said. It was not immediately clear if the car struck him or if he might have been hurt while diving to safety, the lieutenant said.

Sheriff's personnel arrested the alleged assailant about a half-hour later in the 8700 block of Tyler Street, a few blocks from where the incident began. 

The suspect has been identified as 30-year-old Renee Chan who faces one charge of assault with a deadly weapon against a peace officer. 

