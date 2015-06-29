A forever family tops Derrick's birthday wish list

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - He's a seven-year-old boy, who's celebrating a birthday next week. And the best gift he could receive is a forever family. Derrick, an easy-going, outgoing young boy who loves to hike and camp.

Derrick impressed me with his politeness, allowing me to putt first during our playdate at Boomers San Diego.

Derrick is in second grade and seemed so at ease playing mini golf. Derrick navigated the course like a pro, conquering all obstacles in his way, just like he's done throughout his young life.

“He's been a dependent since age four, and he had actually a very stable first couple of years in foster care,” explained protective services worker Stephanie Trecha. “Unfortunately in December he had a pretty serious disruption in his placement.”

For his own safety and protection, and through no fault of his own, Derrick was removed from a family member's home out of state, and sent back here to San Diego, since this is where his case originated.

But despite the disappointments, Derrick continues to smile, dimples and all.

“Derrick is a very, very sweet child, he's super resilient, he's very outgoing, he's very optimistic, he's definitely a glass is half full kind of kid,” continued Trecha. “Things don't really get him down, he's always smiling, even if I come to him with bad news, he's like okay, what do we do”

Derrick is a self- starter who also maintains good grades.

“And you sometimes, when you do really good at math you get to do a fun activity on the computer,” he said.

“He has excellent behavior. He does really well in school. He makes friends really easily. So he came here, had to go to a new school, it's a new environment in a new town, all new faces, and he made friends instantly, so he has really good friends in school,” said Trecha.

He's also the tallest in his class and he's likely one of the youngest drivers ever to race go-karts solo here at the park.

Derrick wants to be a police officer when he grows up to keep people safe.

Derrick is old enough now to know why we are featuring him on Adopt 8:

“To find me a new family?”

But he's not quite sure what to expect:

“I don't really know them well, and I'm scared.”

Understandable, for a young boy, who's rebounding from so much right now, but who continues to shoot for the moon.

“I think he would add so much joy to a family,” added Trecha. “He's just a pleasure to be around. He's not a kid that pushes people's buttons or you have to watch him like a hawk. He's super independent, he can follow directions, he's just an all-around great kid.”

If you are interested in adopting or becoming a foster family, please call 1-877-I-ADOPT-U.

CBS News 8 would like to thank Boomers San Diego for hosting a fun day at the park.