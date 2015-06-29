DA wants death penalty in slaying of California family - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

DA wants death penalty in slaying of California family

Posted: Updated:
In this May 22, 2015 file photo, Charles "Chase" Merritt, left, speaks to his attorney Jimmy Mettias during a hearing in San Bernardino Justice Center court in San Bernardino, Calif. Merritt, has a scheduled preliminary hearing Monday, June 15, 2015, on c In this May 22, 2015 file photo, Charles "Chase" Merritt, left, speaks to his attorney Jimmy Mettias during a hearing in San Bernardino Justice Center court in San Bernardino, Calif. Merritt, has a scheduled preliminary hearing Monday, June 15, 2015, on c

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — The district attorney will seek the death penalty for a California man who is charged with the murders of a family of four.

District Attorney Mike Ramos filed notice Monday in San Bernardino County Superior Court in the case against Charles Ray Merritt, who is being held without bail.

Prosecutors say Merritt killed Joseph McStay, McStay's wife Summer and their children, 4-year-old Gianni and 3-year-old Joseph Jr.

Merritt is scheduled for trial on Aug. 10.

Defense attorneys did not present evidence at a preliminary hearing earlier this month.

Merritt has said he is innocent.

Search warrants served in the case will be unsealed Wednesday.

The McStays' remains were found about 100 miles away from their San Diego County home in 2013. Merrittwas arrested last year.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

  • Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:13:47 GMT

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.