DA wants death penalty in slaying of California family

In this May 22, 2015 file photo, Charles "Chase" Merritt, left, speaks to his attorney Jimmy Mettias during a hearing in San Bernardino Justice Center court in San Bernardino, Calif. Merritt, has a scheduled preliminary hearing Monday, June 15, 2015, on c

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — The district attorney will seek the death penalty for a California man who is charged with the murders of a family of four.

District Attorney Mike Ramos filed notice Monday in San Bernardino County Superior Court in the case against Charles Ray Merritt, who is being held without bail.

Prosecutors say Merritt killed Joseph McStay, McStay's wife Summer and their children, 4-year-old Gianni and 3-year-old Joseph Jr.

Merritt is scheduled for trial on Aug. 10.

Defense attorneys did not present evidence at a preliminary hearing earlier this month.

Merritt has said he is innocent.

Search warrants served in the case will be unsealed Wednesday.

The McStays' remains were found about 100 miles away from their San Diego County home in 2013. Merrittwas arrested last year.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.