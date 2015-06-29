Local student's science project lost on Space-X rocket - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Local student's science project lost on Space-X rocket

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Sunday was a tough day for NASA after a Space-X rocket carrying supplies for the crew of the International Space Station broke apart shortly after liftoff.

Not only were much needed supplies for the International Space Station lost in the explosion, but also a science project created by local students.

14-year-old Bianca Luansing says she was in her parent's car when she heard about the mishap.

"I didn't believe it at first so I decided to look it up online. I found a YouTube video in the car, and when we saw the rocket blow up, we were just shocked," says Bianca.

Bianca and her team lost a science project they had been working on since September. Their goal was to have the experiment be small enough where it could fit on a toilet roll tube.

"We wanted to see how liquids would function in micro gravity and we wanted to find out if we would be able to send a semiconductor into space, have it work properly and hopefully use it in colonizing other planets, such as Mars," says Bianca.

She says the loss of her teams work was a disappointment, but also a source of hope.

"We were able to learn a lot. There was a lot of team cooperation, critical thinking, and finding solutions to problems that were beyond our control."

Bianca says they are hoping to start a new experiment next year.

