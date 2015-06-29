Funding approved for Ocean View Hills Park

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - After a 13 year fight, the city council has unanimously approved full funding for a 20-acre park in Ocean View Hills.

It will be the fist community park in the South Bay neighborhood and it will be named after Cesar Solis who is a retired Assistant Chief of the San Diego Police Department. He served for more than 30 years and is a resident of Ocean View Hills.

Efforts to secure funding for the park have been underway for the past 13-years and City Councilman David Alvarez has been leading the final push.

Cesar Solis community park will be the first park named for a Filipino American in San Diego. The park is scheduled to be completed by 2017.