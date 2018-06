Local 7-year-old donates her hair for a good cause

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A 7-year-old girl who relies on blood transfusions to survive is chopping off her hair for the first time in her life to help out other kids in need.Gabriella Martinez is donating 2-feet of her hair to Wigs for Kids , a non-profit that provides hair to children who have lost it due to chemotherapy or other medical issues. Gabriella has Thalassemia, an anemia blood disease. As a result, she has been receiving regular blood transfusions since she was 9-months-old. She says donating her hair is her way of giving back.



"People help me by giving blood and I want to return the favor by donating my hair," says Gabriella.