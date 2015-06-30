Sentencing is set for the man who admitted to running a meth rin - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Sentencing is set for the man who admitted to running a meth ring in Mission Bay

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man who ran a methamphetamine ring out of the Mission Bay Sports Center, just steps from where children participated in summer programs, was instructed Tuesday to turn himself in on July 13 to begin serving his time in custody.

But formal sentencing for Jason Boone, 42, was postponed until July 29.

Boone pleaded guilty in April to four charges, including possession of meth for sale.

According to prosecutors, Boone -- the owner of the sports center -- was the ringleader of the meth operation, which was busted two years ago.

The defendant and eight other people were arrested as part of "Operation Boone's Farm," an undercover investigation during which officers purchased a half-pound of meth.

Undercover officers also learned that lockers at the sports center were being used as a drop location for drug deliveries and payments between suppliers and customers.


