Brush fire off SR-67 in Lakeside

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Fire crews are working to extinguish a three-acre brush fire off the side of State Route 67 near Slaughterhouse Canyon Road in the Lakeside area.The far right lane of northbound SR-67 is closed due to the fire trucks working on the fire. However, the rest of SR-67 remains open.Fire crews have not reported that any structures are threatened.This is a Breaking News Alert. Refresh this page often for updates as they become available.