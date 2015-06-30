Learn how to start your own neighborhood watch

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Just ahead of the holiday weekend, San Diego police and city leaders come together in a new effort to make San Diego safer.

Later this week, SDPD will unveil nearly 100 new neighborhood watch signs in Clairemont, hoping to cut back on crime.

Neighborhood watch is a crime prevention program that enlists the active participation of residents in cooperation with law enforcement to reduce crime, solve problems, and improve the quality of life in your area.

Neighborhood watch can trace its roots back to the days of colonial settlements, when night watchmen patrolled the streets.

It's one of the oldest and most effective crime prevention programs in the country.

If you want to learn more about how to jump start your own program, CLICK HERE.