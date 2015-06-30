Statewide Flex Alert in place - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Statewide Flex Alert in place

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - California ISO has issued a statewide Flex Alert for Tuesday and Wednesday. The organization is asking residents to reduce power use between the hours of 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

SDG&E provides the following tips for energy conservation:

- Central air conditioning is one of the biggest energy users. Try to set your thermostat at 78 degrees when you're home, health permitting.

- Use fans, like a ceiling or portable fan instead of A/C.

- Power down equipment. Unplug TV, cable, DVD or gaming devices when idle, or use a smart power strip.

- Turn off unnecessary lights, hold off on doing laundry, running your dishwasher, etc.

- Close blinds, shades or drapes during the hottest part of the day to block out the sun's heat.

- More than 70 percent of the cost of a load of laundry is in heating the water. Save by washing full laundry loads in cold water

- Check weather-stripping around doors and caulking around windows. Properly sealed doors and windows help prevent warm outside air from entering the home.

- Check your pool pump: A pool pump uses more energy than some of the other appliances in your home combined. Installing a properly sized variable-speed pump can save you between 30-75 percent on its energy costs.

[Visit the FlexAlert.org website or for additional energy-saving tips, CLICK HERE]

Cal-ISO is the agency responsible for managing a significant portion of California's power grid.


