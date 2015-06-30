CHP high-speed chase ends, suspect arrested - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

CHP high-speed chase ends, suspect arrested

SAN DIEGO (CBS8/CNS) - A motorist who refused to pull over for police Tuesday afternoon in the Santa Fe Springs area led officers on a three-county pursuit that reached speeds of nearly 120 mph before he pulled over and surrendered peacefully in San Diego County.

The driver refused to pull over for a traffic stop about 1 p.m. at Washington Boulevard and the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway, California Highway Patrol Officer Florentino Olivera said. He then began speeding in a generally southbound direction, eventually winding up on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway, speeding through Orange County at triple-digit speeds.

The driver continued south into San Diego County, but once he reached the Del Mar area, he pulled to the right shoulder of the freeway, slowed to a stop then got out of the vehicle and surrendered to police.

The suspect was the sole driver of the SUV. He has been identified as 28-year-old Carlos Edgar Robles of San Diego. 

