Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck say they're getting divorced

In this Nov. 19, 2014 file photo, actor Ben Affleck and his wife actress Jennifer Garner attend the 2nd Annual Save the Children Illumination Gala in New York.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are splitting after 10 years of marriage.

The Oscar winner and his wife sent out a joint statement Tuesday after weeks of public speculation on the status of their marriage.

"After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We go forward with love and friendship for one another and a commitment to co-parenting our children whose privacy we ask to be respected during this difficult time," the couple said. "This will be our only comment on this private, family matter."

Affleck will continue to live on the couple's property in a separate house and the two will continue to co-parent their three children, Violet Affleck, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck and Samuel Garner Affleck, according to a person familiar with the. The couple also plan to go to a mediator to settle their divorce, said the person, who was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Affleck and Garner met while making 2003's "Daredevil," in which they both played superheroes. The couple wed in 2005.

Affleck became a director after they married, earning accolades for his 2007 debut feature, "Gone Baby Gone," and its follow-up, 2010's "The Town." His most recent directorial effort, "Argo," won the best picture Oscar.

Affleck starred in the 2014 hit "Gone Girl" and will be playing the caped crusader in next year's "Batman vs. Superman."

Garner's recent credits include "Dallas Buyers Club" and the family film "Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day."

Garner was previously married to actor Scott Foley. Affleck was previously engaged to Jennifer Lopez.

___

AP Entertainment Editor Nekesa Mumbi Moody in New York contributed to this report.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press.