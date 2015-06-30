Lightning makes direct hit in Paradise Hills

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego County was hit by thunderstorms Thursday, and in Paradise Hills there was a very scary moment when lighting may have struck a power pole, leading to the destruction of part of one family's backyard.

Tuesday's weather triggered a severe weather warning for air-to-ground and air-to-water lighting strikes at the coast.

Lifeguards throughout San Diego beaches acted quickly to get folks out of the water and off the beaches.

Though brilliant strikes of lightning lit up San Diego County's sky, some of the lightning strikes were destructive and were not limited to only San Diego's coast.

In Paradise Hills, a fierce bolt may have struck a power pole leading to the destruction of part of one family's backyard.

Ten-year-old Robert Carrera was able to capture video of the lightning's aftermath.

"You see the fire getting bigger and more black smoke and it exploding," he said.

The fire that broke out, charred much of a wooden fence and disintegrated an orange tree. A shed was also obliterated. Inside were house materials, including a propane tank and other flammables which were ignited by the heat.

"I was a little scared," said Victor Murillo.

Angle and Victor Murillo's dogs were able to escape before their dog house became a pile of melted plastic.

The wild weather played out throughout San Diego County but no serious injuries or extensive damage was reported.