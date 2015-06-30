Lightning makes direct hit in Paradise Hills - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Lightning makes direct hit in Paradise Hills

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego County was hit by thunderstorms Thursday, and in Paradise Hills there was a very scary moment when lighting may have struck a power pole, leading to the destruction of part of one family's backyard. 

Tuesday's weather triggered a severe weather warning for air-to-ground and air-to-water lighting strikes at the coast.

Lifeguards throughout San Diego beaches acted quickly to get folks out of the water and off the beaches.

Though brilliant strikes of lightning lit up San Diego County's sky, some of the lightning strikes were destructive and were not limited to only San Diego's coast.

In Paradise Hills, a fierce bolt may have struck a power pole leading to the destruction of part of one family's backyard.

Ten-year-old Robert Carrera was able to capture video of the lightning's aftermath.

"You see the fire getting bigger and more black smoke and it exploding," he said.

The fire that broke out, charred much of a wooden fence and disintegrated an orange tree. A shed was also obliterated. Inside were house materials, including a propane tank and other flammables which were ignited by the heat.

"I was a little scared," said Victor Murillo.

Angle and Victor Murillo's dogs were able to escape before their dog house became a pile of melted plastic.

The wild weather played out throughout San Diego County but no serious injuries or extensive damage was reported.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

  • Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:13:47 GMT

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.