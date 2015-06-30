Sheriff's department warning about dangers of fireworks

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The Fourth of July is just a few days away and the San Diego County Sheriff's Department is warning San Diegans about the dangers of illegal fireworks.

The sheriff's bomb-arson unit destroys hundreds of pounds of illegal fireworks every year. In 2013, 8 people were killed and more than 11,000 were hurt handling fireworks across the country.

Those who are convicted of possession can spend up to a year and face a $50,000 fine.