Venus and Jupiter to appear as one bright star - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Venus and Jupiter to appear as one bright star

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - If you have time Tuesday night, go outside because Venus and Jupiter will put on quite a show.

The planets will appear just one-third of a degree apart, giving them the appearance of a bright, double star. The planets have been moving closer together in the sky over the past few weeks.

"The conjunction happens because the planets all move in an imaginary line in the sky called the ecliptic. From our point of view on the Earth, they seem to move back and forth in that plane," says John Young, Planetarium Producer at the Ruben H. Fleet Science Center. 

To see the conjunction, look to the west right after sunset and if you miss the sky show tonight, the planets should be visible over the next several days as they slowly move away from each other.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

  • Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:13:47 GMT

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.