Venus and Jupiter to appear as one bright star

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - If you have time Tuesday night, go outside because Venus and Jupiter will put on quite a show.

The planets will appear just one-third of a degree apart, giving them the appearance of a bright, double star. The planets have been moving closer together in the sky over the past few weeks.

"The conjunction happens because the planets all move in an imaginary line in the sky called the ecliptic. From our point of view on the Earth, they seem to move back and forth in that plane," says John Young, Planetarium Producer at the Ruben H. Fleet Science Center.

To see the conjunction, look to the west right after sunset and if you miss the sky show tonight, the planets should be visible over the next several days as they slowly move away from each other.