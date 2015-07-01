Woman dies after being hit by semi-truck on eastbound 78 in Vist - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Woman dies after being hit by semi-truck on eastbound 78 in Vista

Posted:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - All lanes of 78 are back open in Vista, after a deadly crash. CHP says it appears a woman was walking in the eastbound lanes before she was hit a number of times by a UPS semi-truck and cars.

CHP says that the pedestrian was struck by a UPS tractor-trailer in the eastbound lanes of 78 just east of Mar Vista around 1 am. Initial reports are that the female victim may have been hit by cars as well.   All drivers involved stopped and were cooperating with authorities during the investigation.   

Eastbound lanes were shut down for hours up to the sycamore exit.
   
CHP is looking into whether an abandoned car near the center divider belonged to the woman. They found a purse and cell phone inside.

They don't know why she may have walked out of the car, but say they tested the car and found no mechanical problems.

"In this day and age we would rather have someone stuck in the center median, most people have cell phones, remain with your vehicle, call us or roadside assistance and we'll come out and take care of you," Sgt. Matt Boothe, CHP said.

The woman's identity hasn't been released and CHP doesn't know if it was a suicide.

CHP says, according to the UPS driver, the woman came out of nowhere. They didn’t find any evidence of drug or alcohol in the abandoned car.

