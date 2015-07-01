Man hospitalized, after police chase in stolen SUV

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A man is hospitalized and facing several charges, after leading a dangerous chase that may also be linked to a hit and run in Tierrasanta.

It started downtown near Fourth and F Street.

According to police, the suspect jumped in an SUV that was left running.

Witnesses reported seeing him driving on the sidewalk before crashing through a wooden post.

Officers tracked him using a cellphone that was left inside the vehicle.