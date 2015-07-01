Ocean Beach house fire displaces two people

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Two people are out of their Ocean Beach home after an early morning fire, on Wednesday.

It broke out shortly before 2 a.m. in the 4900 block of Saratoga Avenue.

Crews quickly knocked it down, but the Red Cross was called to assist the two adults.

The two residents got out safely, along with their pet turtle.

They reportedly told fire crews that they lit a candle before going to bed.

Damage is estimated around 200,000 dollars.