Woman with amnesia found in Carlsbad - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Woman with amnesia found in Carlsbad

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - An international investigation is underway to identify a cancer patient who turned up in Carlsbad with no memory of who she is.

Authorities say the woman, who calls herself Sam, appears to be about 50 and speaks English and French, with a British or Australian accent.

She was found February 1, on a corner near Tamarack beach.

According to a Facebook page she set up, Sam was admitted to the hospital where doctors diagnosed her with ovarian cancer.

She says doctors believe her amnesia was caused by antibodies associated with her cancer.

Anyone who may recognize her, should call the F-B-I.

