Macy's dumps Trump clothing line in response to comments

In this April 10, 2015, file photo, Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association convention in Nashville, Tenn.

NEW YORK (AP) — Macy's is the latest company to end its relationship with Donald Trump as the fallout from the real estate mogul's remarks about Mexican immigrants continues.

Companies have been cutting ties with Trump left and right after his presidential campaign kickoff speech last week in which he declared that some Mexican immigrants bring drugs and crime to the U.S. and are rapists.

NBC, Spanish-language station Univision, TV company Ora TV and Mexican TV network Televisa have cut ties with Trump. The developer is suing Univision for $500 million for breach of contract for dropping the Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants, which are a joint venture between NBC and Trump.

Macy's said in a statement that the retailer is "disappointed and distressed" by Trump's remarks and will end its relationship with him.

Macy's has carried a Donald Trump menswear line since 2004, including $70 button down-shirts and $65 striped ties. Most items were heavily discounted on Macy's website on Wednesday.

"We have no tolerance for discrimination in any form," the company said in a statement. "We welcome all customers, and respect for the dignity of all people is a cornerstone of our culture."

The move comes after an outcry on social media, including online petitions, for Macy's to drop the line.

The Miss USA pageant, set to take place July 12 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, lost both its co-hosts Tuesday, with "Dancing with the Stars" Cheryl Burke and MSNBC anchor Thomas Roberts bowing out. The Miss USA pageant had no specifics on who might host in their place but said the proceedings would be live-streamed on its website.

Last week, the hosts of the Univision simulcast, Roselyn Sanchez and Cristian de la Fuente, said they wouldn't take part in the Spanish-language telecast.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, the Ricky Martin Foundation announced it would withdraw a golf tournament from a Trump-owned property.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press.