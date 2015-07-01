Patrons of the Prado's Masterpiece Gala celebrates history - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Patrons of the Prado's Masterpiece Gala celebrates history

Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diegans threw a huge party a century ago.

It's been 100 years since the completion of the Panama Canal, and now it’s time to mark the historical moment again.

In celebration of Balboa Park’s anniversary, you're invited to take advantage of the museums up close.

The event is called Patrons of the Prado’s Masterpiece Gala. They raise funds annually to help with the transportation of school children to visit Balboa Park.

The goal is to stimulate appreciation for the works of art, science and culture offered by a variety of organizations.

Patrons of the Prado’s mission is to ensure access for the youth of the community to high-quality educational programming.

Money raised at the gala and through online donations goes back to the community in several forms, including the Bucks for Buses program.

The Gala will be held on July 18, at the Spreckels Organ Pavilion in Balboa Park.

For more information about the Masterpiece Gala, CLICK HERE.

