4th of July celebrations around San Diego

Video of 2016 fireworks in San Diego

NOTE: All events listed are subject to change. Be sure to check the original website for the latest information. Events take place on Tuesday, July 4, 2017 unless otherwise noted.

SAN DIEGO

Big Bay Boom »

Location: San Diego Bay

The Bay Boom Fireworks Show lights up from the Port of San Diego and can be seen from Shelter Island, Harbor Island, North Embarcadero, Marina District and the Coronado Ferry Landing beginning at 9 PM Families are advised to take the trolley, free shuttle or carpool. Admission is free.

Sea to Shining Sea Fourth of July Fireworks »

Location: SeaWorld, 500 SeaWorld Dr, San Diego

Beginning at 9:40 PM, SeaWorld will be presenting their annual “Sea to Shining Sea” Fourth of July firework display. The firework display is included with admission, but not limited to the park. The fireworks can be seen throughout Mission Bay.

4th of July Celebration in Ocean Beach »

Location: Ocean Beach Pier at the end of Newport Avenue

The Ocean Beach Pier is presenting a spectacular beach view of fireworks beginning at 9 PM. Families are advised to pack a lunch, bring blankets, and arrive early. Free parking in Main Beach Parking Lot and Pier Parking Lot.

4th of July Celebration in Coronado »

Location: Coronado, San Diego CA

Coronado's Fourth of July celebration begins at 7 AM with the annual Independence Day 12K Run and 5K Run/Walk in Tidelands Park. The Parade will begin at 10 AM along Orange Ave from 1st Street to Churchill Place. From 2:30 tp 4 PM the San Diego Star Wars Society will be available for photos in Star Park. This is followed by a concert provided by the Coronado Community Concert Band at 4 p.m. in Spreckels Park. At 9 PM there is a fireworks display over Glorietta Bay. Families are advised to bring blankets and watch the display from the golf course or Stingray Point.

Fireworks Dinner Cruise »

Location: San Diego Grape St. Pier 1800 N. Harbor Dr.

The Hornblower is open on July 4th for a relaxing evening cruise around San Diego. Guests are provided a glass of champagne or sparkling cider upon boarding, a gourmet buffet dinner, and a full view of the fireworks display set to music by a DJ. Tickets are $169.95 per person and there are two scheduled cruises at 6:30 and 7 PM. The Hornblower will board thirty minutes before departure. The cruise is a total of 3 hours. There are VIP cruise packages also available.

Naval Base Point Loma July 4th Freedom Festival»

Location: Naval Base Point Loma, Harbor Drive Annex

Military ID holders are invited to celebrate the Fourth at the annual Freedom Festival. The festival will begin at Noon and will end at 9 PM with the county's largest firework display. There will be food, vendors, family zone, beer garden, wine and live entertainment. Guests are able to tailgate if they would like, however a registration fee is required.The Freedom Festival is open to military families, retirees, reservists and DoD employees.

EAST COUNTY

El Cajon 4th of July Picnic and Fireworks »

Location: Kennedy Park, 1675 East Madison Avenue, El Cajon

This Fourth of July, Kennedy Park is open to a picnic, activities, vendors, and a fireworks display beginning at 1 PM. Live music and entertainment begins at 3 PM. The firework display begins at 9 PM. General parking is limited, so plan to arrive early and carpool.

Santee Salutes »

Location: Town Center Community Park East, 550 Park Center Drive, Santee

Beginning at 2:30 to 10 PM, the park is open to a Fourth of July celebration for families. A patriotic ceremony will begin at 6 PM, and there will be an inflatable zone, food trucks and live music. Fireworks begin at 9 PM, and the celebrations end at 10 PM. Admission is free, parking is $5 per car. Food and activities will be available at a nominal cost. Continuous free shuttle service will be available from 3:30 to 11 PM. from the Costco parking lot on Cuyamaca near Rio Seco School to the event site. The Costco parking offers a no cost alternative for event parking.

Julian Fourth of July Parade »

NOTE: NO FIREWORKS

Location: Main Street, Julian - from Julian High School to Frank Lane Park

Parade steps off at noon and lasts about one hour.

Pre-parade events from 10 AM to Noon include: two flyovers by vintage aircraft (10 and 11:30 AM over Main Street); gunfight and bank robbery by Julian Doves & Desperados in front of the bank; and patriotic musical presentations.

Post-parade events include: Barbecue, music, dancing at the American Legion and the Julian Woman’s Club Historic Quilt Show.

Main Street closes to traffic at 9 AM.

SOUTH BAY

Chula Vista 4th Fest »

Location: U.S. Olympic Training Center, 2800 Olympic Pkwy, Chula Vista

Starting at 6 PM, gates open to the USOTC for public viewing for all ages. The fireworks show begins at 9 PM. Parking is $10.

National City's 4th of July Carnival »

Location: Kimball Park - 12th & D, National City

From Noon to Midnight, National City is hosting the Lions Club annual Fourth of July Carnival. The carnival features food and drink for sale provided by local nonprofit organizations, carnival rides and games, and entertainment including contests and musical acts. Fireworks begin at 9 PM. Admission is free.

Independence Day at the Border »

Location: 4061 Camino de la Plaza, San Ysidro

On July 1, the Independence Day Celebration will be held at Larsen Field in Cesar Chavez Park. Beginning at 3 PM, the San Ysidro event will have a children's inflated city, live mural painting, live music, food and drinks. A fireworks show take place at 9 PM. Admission is free.

NORTH COUNTY

Oceanside's 129th Anniversary and Independence Celebration »

Location: El Corazon Site at Rancho Del Oro Road

The City of Oceanside Fireworks Show will take place on Monday, July 3, starting at 9 PM. There will be music and food trucks. Recommended viewing location: Rancho Del Oro Road between Mesa Drive and Oceanside Blvd. Parking is in the business park, bring a beach chair, and walk to viewing location.

Fourth of July at the Fair »

Location: 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar

The San Diego County Fair's fireworks show starts about 9 PM at the west end of the racetrack. You can see the fireworks from many parts of the Fairgrounds.

Rancho Santa Fe's Annual 4th of July Parade and Picnic»

NOTE: NO FIREWORKS

Location: 16948 Avenida de Acacias, Rancho Santa Fe

The 4th of July parade forms at 12:15 PM in the R. Roger Rowe school gym parking lot at Avenida de Acacias and La Granada. It will include floats, fire trucks, vintage cars and more. A picnic and concert will follow at 1:30 PM with music by The Harmony Grove Band. BBQ food will be provided by the RSF Golf Club and benefiting the RSF Community Center.

La Jolla Cove Fourth of July »

Location: Ellen Browning Scripps Park, 1100 Coast Blvd, La Jolla

Fireworks start around 9 PM. Arrive early and enjoy sunset views. Free and open to the public.

Red, White, and BOOM »

Location: LEGOLAND California, 1 Legoland Dr, Carlsbad

The celebration lasts from 1 to 9 PM with fireworks at 8:30 PM. All Red, White and BOOM! activities are included in the cost of admission to LEGOLAND California.

Mira Mesa Fourth of July Celebration »

Location: Gil Johnson Recreation Center, 8875 New Salem St., Mira Mesa

The day begins with a Pancake Breakfast at the Mira Mesa Senior Center from 7 AM to 11 AM, hosted by the Black Mountain Masonic Lodge. Family Fun Day in the Park opens at 11 AM with food vendors and entertainment. The annual 4th of July Parade steps off at 11:30 AM from the corner of Mira Mesa Boulevard and Greenford Drive, traveling down Mira Mesa Boulevard and turning north on Camino Ruiz to end at New Salem. Family Fun Day continues until 9 PM when the annual fireworks are produced by Scripps Mesa Fireworks.

Scripps Ranch Fourth of July Run and Ride»

NOTE: NO FIREWORKS

Location: Red Cedar Drive and Aviary Drive, San Diego

Celebrate the 4th of July by being active. Choose from two running races, the 10K and the 2 Mile Fun Run. Or from three bike rides, the 12, 28 or 50 mile bike ride. Get outside and enjoy the beautiful scenery of Miramar Lake, Hoyt Park, and other areas of North County. Event lasts from 6 to 10 AM. There will also be a beer garden to celebrate.

Fourth of July and Fireworks in Poway »

Location: Lake Poway High School, 15500 Espola Road, Poway

Gates for the fireworks show over Lake Poway High School Stadium open at 6 PM.There will be games, activities and a DJ spinning tunes. Fireworks begin at 9 PM. Admission is $5 per person at the the gate, but children 11 and under are free.

Rancho Bernardo's Spirit of the Fourth »

Location: Athletic Field of Bernardo Heights Middle School, 12990 Paseo Lucido, Rancho Bernardo

The evening opens at 6 PM with live music by the local "Us" band. Rancho Bernardo's "Sky Concert" and fireworks display will begin at 9 PM. Food and refreshments are available for purchase. Seating is on the grass and those attending are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs. Parking is free in the student parking lot off Avenida Venusto. A donation of $10 per person or $20 for a family is requested at the entrance of the event to support the fireworks show.

San Marcos 4th of July Celebration »

Location: Bradley Park, 1587 Linda Vista Dr., San Marcos

The City of San Marcos is hosting its annual 4th of July Celebration either entertainment by Liquid Blue at 6 PM. Fireworks begin at 9 PM. Those attending are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for lawn seating.

Vista Independence Day Celebration »

Location: Moonlight Amphitheatre Brengle Terrace Park, 1200 Vale Terrace Dr., Vista

This even features music by the Mar Dels at on the amphitheatre stage at 7:35 PM. The fireworks display will begin at 9 PM. The park opens at 7 AM. The amphitheatre opens at 5 PM. Admission to the amphitheatre is $5 per person. Admission for children five and under, active and retired military members and their family is free. Parking in the park is $15 per car and $30 per recreational vehicle.

Escondido’s Annual July 4th festival and fireworks »

Location: Grape Day Park and The Center's "Great Green," 321 N Broadway, Escondido

The festival will include live music by the Crown City Bombers, Brogue Wave, and Todo Mundo, food vendors, and children’s activities and games. The festival begins at 4 PM. The festivities will conclude with a performance by Camp Pendleton’s 1st Marine Division Band and the fireworks display starting at 9 PM. There will also be a ticketed VIP beer tasting event from 4 to 9 PM. The festival is free and open to the public.

Temecula's Fourth of July Extravaganza »

Location: Ronald Reagan Sports Park, 30875 Rancho Vista Rd, Temecula

Festivities start at 2 PM but the park opens at 8 AM. There will be a kid's zone and food vendors, with entertainment on the main stage from 2 to 9 PM. Fireworks start at 9 PM.

Have an event to add? Send details to cbs8mobile@kfmb.com and we will expand the list.