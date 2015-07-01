4th of July celebrations around San Diego

NOTE: All events listed are subject to change. Be sure to check the original website for the latest information.

SAN DIEGO

Big Bay Boom »

Location: San Diego Bay

The Bay Boom' Fireworks Show lights up from the Port of San Diego and can be seen from Shelter Island, Harbor Island, North Embarcadero, Marina District and the Coronado Ferry Landing beginning at 9:00 P.M.

Families are advised to take the Trolley, free shuttle or carpool. Admission is free.

Sea to Shining Sea 4th of July Fireworks »

Location: 500 SeaWorld Dr, San Diego, CA 92109

Beginning at 9:40PM, SeaWorld will be presenting their annual “Sea to Shining Sea” 4th of July firework display. The firework display is included with admission, but not limited to the park. The fireworks can be seen throughout Mission Bay.

4th of July Celebration in Ocean Beach »

Location: Ocean Beach Pier at the end of Newport Avenue

The Ocean Beach Pier is presenting a spectacular beach view of fireworks beginning at 9:00 PM. Families are advised to pack a lunch, bring blankets, and arrive early. Free parking in Main Beach Parking Lot and Pier Parking Lot.

4th of July Celebration in Coronado »

Location: Coronado, San Diego CA

Coronado's Fourth of July celebration begins at 7:00 AM with the annual Independence Day 12K Run and 5K Run/Walk in Tidelands Park. The Parade will begin at 10:00 AM along Orange Ave from 1st Street to Churchill Place. From 2:30-4:00 PM the San Diego Star Wars Society will be available for photos in Star Park. This is followed by a concert provided by the Coronado Community Concert Band at 4 p.m. in Spreckels Park. At 9:00 PM there is a fireworks display over Glorietta Bay. Families are advised to bring blankets and watch the display from the golf course or Stingray Point.

Fireworks Dinner Cruise »

Location: San Diego Grape St. Pier 1800 N. Harbor Dr.

The Hornblower is open on July 4th for a relaxing evening cruise around San Diego. Guests are provided a glass of champagne or sparkling cider upon boarding, a gourmet buffet dinner, and a full view of the fireworks display set to music by a DJ.

Tickets are $164.95 per person and there are three scheduled cruises at 6:30, 7:00 and 7:30 PM. The Hornblower will board thirty minutes before departure. The cruise is a total of 3 hours.

Bring Back the Boom»

Location:Imperial Beach Blvd. to Palm Avenue, facing the end of Portwood Pier.

The City of Imperial Beach will hosting its firework show beginning at 9 PM.

Naval Base Point LomaJuly 4thFreedom Festival»

Location:Naval Base Point Loma, Harbor Drive Annex

Military ID holders are invited to celebrate the Fourth at the annual Freedom Festival. The festival will begin at 1 PM and will end at 9 PM with the county's largest firework display. There will be food, vendors, family zone, beer garden, wine and live entertainment. Guests are able totailgate if they would like, however a registration fee isrequired.The Freedom Festivalis open to military families, retirees, reservists and DoD employees.

EAST COUNTY

El Cajon 4th of July Picnic and Fireworks »

Location: Kennedy Park- 1675 East Madison Avenue, El Cajon

This Fourth of July, Kennedy Park is open to a picnic, activities, vendors, and a fireworks display beginning at 1:00 PM. The firework display begins at 9:00 PM. If you don’t bring your own picnic, or if you run out of food, vendors will be selling food, starting at 1:00 noon. General parking is limited, so plan to arrive early and carpool. The City of El Cajon and Waste Management will treat spectators to an elaborate fireworks display beginning at 9:00 p.m. At that time, the El Cajon Police Department will begin street closures to control traffic. The closures will take place for approximately 45 minutes, or until excessive traffic subsides. This is designed to help disperse the large amount of vehicles that will be leaving the area.

Ramona Rotary Community Fireworks and Family Picnic »

Location: 1521 Hanson Lane at Olive Pierce Middle School, Ramona

Family fun activities start at 5:30 pm behindOlive Peirce Middle School, 1521 Hanson Ln. Fireworks spectacular at 9 pm.

Santee Salutes »

Location: Town Center Community Park East, 550 Park Center Drive, Santee, 92071

Beginning at 2:30 PM until 10:00 PM, the park is open to a Fourth of July celebration for families. A patriotic ceremony will beginat 6 PM, and there will be an inflatable zone,food trucks and live music. Fireworks begin at 9:00 PM, and the celebrations end at 10:00 PM.

In an effort to provide a family friendly low cost July 4th celebration and support our youth sports leagues, parking at Town Center Community Park West & City of Santee Aquatics Center/Cameron Family YMCA will cost $5 per car. Preferred Parking is available at the event location, Town Center Community Park East for $15 per car. Parking fees are cash only and large bills (over $20) will not be accepted. Continuous free shuttle service will be available from 3:30 to 11:00 p.m. from the Costco parking lot or on Cuyamaca near Rio Seco School to the event site. The Costco parking offers a no cost alternative for event parking.

Julian Fourth of July Parade 2016»

NOTE: NO FIREWORKS

Location: Main Street, Julian - from Julian High School to Frank Lane Park

Preparade: 10 a.m. to 12 noon

Gunfight & Bank Robbery

Patriotic Musical Presentations

Two flyovers by vintage aircraft

Unfurling an enormous flag by volunteer audience members

2016Parade T-shirts on sale in front of the bank and Town Hall

Raffle for ride in one of the vintage aircraft and glider ride with Sky Sailing at Warner Springs

Parade staging area at Julian High School, participants only please. Parade will end at Frank Lane Park.There will be post parade events.

Main Street closes to traffic at 9 a.m.; follow directions to the nearest parking lot

Public toilets are available next to the bank, and behind Town Hall

SOUTH BAY

Chula Vista 4th Fest »

Location: U.S. Olympic Training Center, 2800 Olympic Pkwy, Chula Vista, CA, 91915

Starting at 6 PM, gates open to the USOTC for public viewing. Those attending will be able to listen to AM 760 KFMB and enjoy a fun filled evening. The firework show begins9 PM. Parking is $10.

National City's 4th of July Carnival »

Location: 12th & 'D' Avenue, National City, CA 91950

From Noon to 11:45 PM, National City is hosting the Lions Club annual Fourth of July Carnival at Kimbell Park. The carnival features food and drink for sale provided by local nonprofit organizations, carnival rides and games, and entertainment including contests and musical acts. Fireworks begin at 9:00 PM. Admission is free.

Independence Day at the Border »

Location: 4061 Camino de la Plaza, San Ysidro, CA 92173

On July 2nd, come to the Independence Day Celebration at Larsen Field in Cesar Chavez Park. Beginning at 3:00 PM, the San Ysidro event will have children'sinflated city, mechanical bulls, live music, food and drinks. A firework show take place at 8:45 PM. Admission is free.

NORTH COUNTY

Fireworks and the Fourth of July in Oceanside »

The City of Oceanside Fireworks Show will take place on July 3, 2015, starting at 9:00 p.m. There will be music and food trucks. The fireworks will be staged north of the El Corazon Senior Center, located at 3302 Senior Center Drive. Rancho Del Oro Road will be closed at 5:00 p.m. north of Oceanside Boulevard and south of Mesa Drive. Limited parking will be available in the Ocean Ranch Business Park. This event is free and open to the public.

Fourth of July at the Fair »

Location: 2260 Jimmy Durante Boulevard Del Mar, California 92014-2216.

Fireworks display is schedule for approximately 9:00 p.m. at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

Rancho Santa Fe's Annual 4th of July Parade and Picnic»

NOTE: NO FIREWORKS

Location: 16948 Avenida De Acacias, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92091

Enjoy food, live music, fun and more. The day lasts from1:00 to 3:00PM. There will be a parade and several activities. A picnic and concert start at 1:30 PM with music byThe Harmony Grove Band. Food will be provided by the RSF Golf Club and RSF Community Center.

La Jolla Cove Fourth of July »

Fourth of July at La Jolla Cove is July 4 from 9:00 p.m. to 10 p.m. Ellen Browning Scripps Park is free and open to the public.

Red, White, and BOOM »

Location: Legoland Drive, Carlsbad

The celebration lasts from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and fireworks at 8:30 p.m. All Red, White and BOOM! activities are included in the cost of admission to LEGOLAND California.

Mira Mesa Fourth of July Celebration »

The annual 4thof July Parade steps off at 11:30 am from the corner of Mira Mesa Blvd and Greenford Drive, traveling down Mira Mesa Blvd to Camino Ruiz. FIREWORKS SHOW TBD: The Fireworks Extravaganza is set for 9:00 p.m. July 4.

4th of July Run and Ride»

Location: Red Cedar Drive and Aviary Drive, San Diego, CA 92132

Celebrate the 4th of July by being active. Choose fromtwo running races, the 10K and the 2 Mile Fun Run. Or from three bike rides, the 12, 28 or 50 mile bike ride. Get outside and enjoy the beautiful scenery of Miramar Lake, Hoyt Park, and other areas of North County. Event lasts from 6:00 to 10:00 AM and prices start at $15.

Fourth of July and Fireworksin Poway »

Gates for the fireworks show over Lake Poway High School Stadium open at 6:00 p.m.There will be games, activities and DJ spinning.Fireworks begin at 9:00 p.m. Location for viewing includes: Poway High School at 15500 Espola Road. Admission is $5 per person at the the gate, but children 11 and under are free.

Rancho Bernardo's Spirit of the Fourth »

Location: Athletic Field of Bernardo Heights Middle School at 12990 Paseo Lucido

Evening opens at 6:30 p.m. with a variety of entertainment.Rancho Bernardo's "Sky Concert" begins at 9 p.m. Food and refreshments are availablefor purchase. Seating is on the grass and those attending are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs. Parking is free in the student parking lot off Avenida Venusto.

San Marcos 4th of July Celebration »

Location: Bradley Park, 1587 Linda Vista Dr. in San Marcos

The City of San Marcos is hosting its annual 4th of July Celebration, on Monday, July 4th. Fireworks begin at 9:00 p.m. Those attending are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for lawn seating.

VistaIndependence Day Celebration »

Location: Brengle Terrace Park and the Moonlight Amphitheatre 1200 Vale Terrace Drive

The fireworks display in Vista, located at the Moonlight Amphitheatre, begins at 9 p.m. The Amphitheatre opens at 5 p.m. Admission to the Amphitheatre is $5 per person. Admission for children five and under, active and retired military members and their family is free. Parking in the park is $15 per car and $30 per recreational vehicle.

Escondido’s Annual July 4th fireworks »

Escondido’s annual July 4th festival and fireworks display in Grape Day Park is Monday, July 4, starting at 4:00 p.m.at the Grape Day Park & The Center.

Welk Resorts Independence Day Spectacular»

NOTE: NO FIREWORKS

Location: Welk Resorts San Diego, 8860 Lawrence Welk Drive, Escondido, CA 92026

The festivities will begin at 4:00 PM. The evening will be filled with a hot dog-eating contest, horse-drawn carriage ride, music, dancing, sparklers and other activities alike. There are no live fireworks, however those attending will be able to watch fireworks on an inflatable big screen. Event ends at 9:00 PM. Admission is free, but be sure to register online to reserve a spot.

Fallbrook Fourth of July Celebration »

The celebration will take place at the Grand Tradition Estate & Gardens 220 Grand Tradition Way Fallbrook, CA 92028. The festivities will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. General admission at the gate is $35, however tickets can be purchased online for $25. Admission includes entry and open lawn seating. Those attending are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for watching the fireworks around the lake.

Temecula'sFourth of July Family Fun and Fireworks »

Festivities start at 2:00 p.m. and fireworks start at 9:00 p.m. at Ronald Reagan Sports Park.