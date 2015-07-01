Trolley delayed after car gets stuck on tracks

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A car got stuck Wednesday morning on the trolley tracks in Little Italy.

San Diego police say the driver and his vehicle were stranded at about 9:15 a.m. at Cedar St. and Kettner Blvd. The driver says he got lost because of construction and following bad directions from his GPS.

Trolley service was stopped for about an hour while a tow truck was brought in to move the car.