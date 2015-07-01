No more unnecessary euthanasia in San Diego - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

No more unnecessary euthanasia in San Diego

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Starting Wednesday, no healthy or treatable animals will be in danger of euthanasia in San Diego.

County Supervisor Ron Roberts and Councilman Mark Kersey proclaimed Wednesday Save a Pet Day.

This is the first time in San Diego's history that no treatable animal will be in danger of being unnecessarily euthanize, making San Diego one of the safest communities for pets in the country.

"Animals are not risk because of time. In the past they've been at risk because of resources but now we're pledging that we will combine our resources and be the safety net for each other to make sure these animals are safe," said Gary Weitzman. 

There are 45,000 animals entering San Diego shelters every year, and now all healthy and treatable animals will find homes.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

  • Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:13:47 GMT

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.