No more unnecessary euthanasia in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Starting Wednesday, no healthy or treatable animals will be in danger of euthanasia in San Diego.

County Supervisor Ron Roberts and Councilman Mark Kersey proclaimed Wednesday Save a Pet Day.

This is the first time in San Diego's history that no treatable animal will be in danger of being unnecessarily euthanize, making San Diego one of the safest communities for pets in the country.

"Animals are not risk because of time. In the past they've been at risk because of resources but now we're pledging that we will combine our resources and be the safety net for each other to make sure these animals are safe," said Gary Weitzman.

There are 45,000 animals entering San Diego shelters every year, and now all healthy and treatable animals will find homes.