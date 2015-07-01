Cash for Grass - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Cash for Grass

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/ CNS) - The city of San Diego's turf replacement rebate program resumed Wednesday with the beginning of the new fiscal year, with $1.2 million available for residents who remove their lawn and install native or drought-tolerant landscaping.

From midnight to 9 a.m., on Wednesday, 350 applications were submitted for the rebate program. By 5 p.m., on Wednesday, over 500 applications had been received, and the program had been shut-off. 

"The best way to conserve is to reduce watering outdoors or take advantage of rebates to replace your lawn with drought-tolerant landscaping," Mayor Kevin Faulconer said. "We're all in this together. It's time to change the way we think about water. Let's conserve today for a better tomorrow."

Instead of letting grass just die, the rebate program would allow homeowners replace it with artificial turf or drought tolerant landscape. The rebate includes $1.50 per-square-foot. 

The city of San Diego is operating under a state mandate to reduce water consumption by 16 percent over 2013 levels because of the ongoing drought. On Monday, the City Council tightened water use regulations by cutting the number of days of outdoor irrigation from three per week to two per week, at five minutes per station. The new rules also prohibit watering within 48 hours of measurable rain.

"San Diegans have stepped up to the plate and decided to commit to changing their turf and putting money into it as well," said Luis Generoso, San Diego Water Resource Manager. 

The new restrictions brought San Diego's regulations in line with state and San Diego County Water Authority rules.

According to the city, outdoor irrigation accounts for half of residential water use.

Information about the rebate program is available at wastenowater.org.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

  • Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:13:47 GMT

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.