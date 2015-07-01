SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - On Wednesday, Canadians around the world, including CBS News 8's Barbara-Lee Edwards, celebrated their pride for Canada Day.

Canada Day is the country's birthday.

In honor of the holiday, a Royal Canadian Mounted Police Officer visited the CBS News 8 studios.

It was on July 1, 1867, that the British North America Act, or Constitution Act, united three colonies to create Canada.

The celebration is similar like the ones in the U.S., for 4th of July.

There are more Canadians in Southern California per-capita than anywhere else outside of Canada.