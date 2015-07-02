SuperLotto Plus to grow to $50 million by Saturday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Wednesday night's SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Saturday's drawing will grow to $50 million.

A ticket with with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold at Intercam Services in San Diego and is worth $25,670. Another ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold at Champs Liquor in Downey and is also worth $25,670.

The numbers drawn tonight were 7, 14, 29, 34, 37 and the Mega number was 10. The estimated jackpot was $48 million.

The drawing was the 41st since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery website.