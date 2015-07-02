No arrests at D.C. Navy Yard after lock down over gunman reports - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

No arrests at D.C. Navy Yard after lock down over gunman reports

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — An official says that authorities at the Washington Navy Yard have found no evidence of a shooting, no one has been arrested, and no weapons have been found after a report of gunfire.

The official has been briefed on Thursday's response at the naval installation but spoke on condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to release the information publicly.

The official says authorities received an alert about a potential shooter Thursday morning at the Navy Yard, which triggered a large response in keeping with protocols established after a gunman killed 12 workers in a 2013 massacre.

Associated Press writer Ben Nuckols

