Wednesday: Sweet and friendly Schnauzer mix

Breed: Standard Schnauzer/Labrador Retriever

Age: 6 years old

Gender: Spayed female

ID #: 178944

Adoption Fee: $95

Wednesday, a 6-year-old Standard Schnauzer/Labrador Retriever, is a cute little pup looking for her new best friend. Since entering our care, she immediately melted her caregivers’ hearts with her playful spirit and affectionate nature. Wednesday had spent a great deal of time on the streets and came to us with a few issues that needed medical attention. Now that she is on the road to recovery, she would love to find a special home to spoil her!

Wednesday is friendly and outgoing with everyone she meets. She’s great with other dogs of all sizes, as long as they are respectful of her space. Her vision is slightly impaired due to a condition that her caregivers would love to speak with you more about, but it doesn’t affect her one bit! This vivacious girl is active, alert and loves to take in the world around her. She enjoys pets and belly rubs from her human companions and absolutely loves to give kisses!

Her adoption fee includes her spay, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, 30 days of complimentary medical insurance from Trupanion Insurance, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, and a license if residing in Oceanside, Vista, Escondido, San Marcos or Poway!



San Diego Humane Society and SPCA

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

(619) 299-7012



Adoptions

Monday - Friday

11 a.m. - 6 p.m.



Saturday - Sunday

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.