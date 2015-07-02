Illegal fireworks spark dangerous brush fire

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Fireworks could be to blame for flames that came dangerously close to homes in University City Thursday.

Neighbors say they heard popping sounds just before the fire broke out in Rose Canyon Park.

Crews had to rapel down a steep canyon to battle the blaze that threatened homes in the 3100 block of Galloway drive.

According to police, no one was hurt.

Authorities are reminding everyone that fireworks are illegal in San Diego County because of the high fire danger.