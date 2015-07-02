The Big Bay Boom lights up from the Port of San Diego - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

The Big Bay Boom lights up from the Port of San Diego

Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - If you’re still planning your 4th of July activities, there is no shortage of options throughout San Diego County.

One of the most popular events is The Big Bay Boom fireworks show. There are four different barges that will be launching fireworks off San Diego’s bayfront.

The Big Bay Boom show is San Diego's biggest fireworks show and can be seen from several locations, including Shelter Island, Harbor Island, the North Embarcadero, the Marina District, Seaport Village/South Embarcadero and the Coronado Ferry Landing.

Parking along San Diego bay fills up quickly during this holiday, so spectators are encouraged to arrive early to secure parking. To accommodate the large crowds, the Port of San Diego has set up free shuttle service to Harbor Island and Shelter Island. There is also free parking available at Qualcomm Stadium with an MTS Trolley ticket. For additional transit information, click here.

For a list on 4th of July fireworks shows around San Diego, CLICK HERE.

